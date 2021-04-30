EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) - A Georgia woman and two children found dead in a partially submerged car along the Alabama-Georgia line were shot to death, court documents showed Friday.

Warrants charging Demetrius Deveonte McGhee, 26, of Clayton with capital murder in the killings allege he used a handgun to kill all three inside a vehicle. A blue sedan was found in Lake Eufaula near a city park in Eufaula, Alabama, on Monday, the same day authorities alleged the three died.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the children who died along with Remona Hudson. But officials said the three victims all lived in the same house in Cuthbert, which is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the lake.

Two attorneys appointed to represent McGhee did not immediately return emails seeking comment on his behalf. The man was taken to a south Alabama hospital by air ambulance following the discovery of the car and was later charged in the slayings.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.