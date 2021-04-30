MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Two people have been arrested in the 2019 slaying of a man in Alabama, authorities said.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Wednesday that his office’s Cold Case Task Force arrested Si’Keris Miles, 21, and a juvenile who face charges in the July 25, 2019 death of La’Quintin Brown.

The suspects are accused of shooting Brown to death as he stepped outside his apartment to check the switch on his breaker box after losing power, WSFA-TV reported.

Court documents indicate an attempted robbery or burglary was the motive.

Miles is being held on a $150,000 bond. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf, and the juvenile’s name has not been released because of his age.

Brown was among numerous Montgomery homicide victims remembered a week ago at an event Bailey hosted called “An Evening of Remembrance” to honor crime victims. Since opening the Cold Case Task Force in September 2019, Bailey says it has solved about a dozen cases. Bailey said Miles’ arrest came as his investigators pursued and followed-up on new leads in the case.

