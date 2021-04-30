New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office slammed Gov. Andrew Cuomo as a “serial sexual harasser and assaulter” Thursday, continuing the public feud between the two Democrats who have routinely criticized each other’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. de Blasio announced earlier Thursday that New York City would be able to reopen fully on July 1, even though the decision would ultimately be left up to Mr. Cuomo. The governor responded by saying projections are “irresponsible” and suggested the city may be able to reopen even sooner.

“I don’t want to wait that long,” Mr. Cuomo said. “I think if we do what we have to do, we can be reopened earlier.”

Mr. de Blasio’s press secretary, Bill Neidhardt, responded to Mr. Cuomo by mentioning the multiple scandals plaguing the governor.

“I don’t care what a serial sexual harasser and assaulter and someone who covered up the deaths of thousands of people at nursing homes has to say about anything,” he said, NY1’s Courtney Gross reported on Twitter.

A New York Post reporter similarly tweeted: “When asked about Cuomo’s attacks on the Mayor today, City Hall press secretary Bill Neidhardt responds: ‘Serial sexual assaulter says what?’”

Mr. Neidhardt added in his own tweet: “I left out the faulty bridge construction coverup and having his official staff work on his $4 million personal book deal when there was a pandemic going on!!”

Mr. Cuomo is under federal investigation for his handling of nursing home COVID-19 death data, and he is facing two investigations by the state’s attorney general for allegations of sexual harassment and whether he misused state resources to write his book about the pandemic. The State Assembly is also conducting an impeachment inquiry.

