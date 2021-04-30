Homeland Security announced Friday that it would repair “damage” it said resulted from border wall construction under President Trump in Texas and California.

The repairs — to a flood barrier system in the Rio Grande Valley and to compacted soil in San Diego — will not expand the current footprint of the wall, the department said.

It said a plan for other remediation is also in the works.

In the case of San Diego, Homeland Security said a wall segment in San Diego built during the previous administration compacted soil, creating an erosion problem along a 14-mile stretch. The ground will be backfilled.

In Texas, the department said wall construction “blew large holes” in the flood barrier system.

“DHS will start work to quickly repair the flood barrier system to protect border communities,” the department said.

