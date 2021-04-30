WALLED LAKE, Mich. (AP) - Two men and a woman have been charged with ethnic intimidation after a Black family was threatened following a break-in at their southeastern Michigan home.

Branden Odegaard, 37, and Michael Ray Graves, 47, also face home invasion charges, according to the Oakland County prosecutor’s office.

Maci Kathleen-Grant Pietryga, 26, also is charged with aiding and abetting home invasion.

All three are from Wolverine Lake, about 34 miles (54 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

On April 26, Walled Lake police responded to a 911 call that three people had broken into a home and threatened to kill the people inside, including two children. A racial slur also was used by one of the intruders, the prosecutor’s office said.

Odegaard, Graves and Pietryga were arrested nearby. Each is white.

“I want to be very clear that I have zero tolerance for hate crimes,” Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said in a release. “Hate has no place here in Oakland County.”

Graves and Odegaard each were being held Friday on $500,000 bonds in the Oakland County Jail. Pietryga was being held on a $350,000 bond.

The Associated Press could find no telephone numbers Friday for Odegaard, Graves or Pietryga. It was not clear if they had attorneys.

