Portland, Oregon, police and the FBI are investigating a threatening video posted by a purported Antifa sympathizer against Mayor Ted Wheeler, according to a media report Friday.

The two-minute video appeared on Twitter earlier this week and was posted by an individual who claims to be part of the city’s Antifa, or anti-fascist, community, The Oregonian reported.

“Blood is already on your hands, Ted,” the masked individual says in the clip. “The next time it may just be your own.”

The video was posted Wednesday night after Mr. Wheeler vowed to aggressively crack down on destructive demonstrators and “unmask” those who torch or vandalize buildings.

“The city is beginning to recover, but self-described anarchists who engage in regular criminal destruction don’t want things to open up, to recover,” Mr. Wheeler said at a press conference. “They want to prevent us from doing the work of making a better Portland for everyone. They want to burn, they want to bash.”

The individual in the clip vowed that the unrest will continue until Mr. Wheeler resigns.

“We are not just challenging the idea of having Ted as a mayor. We are challenging the idea of having mayors at all. We want abolition. Abolition is absolute,” the person in the video said.

The clip has since been removed but stayed online through Thursday. It features an individual in a mask and using voice alternating technology to hide their identity.

