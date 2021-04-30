A soap company has recalled 11 hand sanitizers sold at several major retailers because they contain toxic chemicals.

Scentsational Soaps & Candles is recalling hand sanitizers from the Black and White Collection, Photo Real Collection and the Beauty Collection scented hand sanitizer packaged in 3.38 and 3.4 fluid ounce spray bottles, the Food and Drug Administration said this week.

The sanitizers are sold at Ultra, TJ Maxx and Marshalls in 11 states.

The products are being recalled after testing confirmed they contained of methanol (wood alcohol), benzene and acetaldehyde. Methanol exposure can cause a host of reactions including vomiting, blindness, seizures, coma or death. Higher levels of benzene exposure can cause cancer including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow. Animal studies have shown that acetaldehyde also can possibly cause cancer.

There are no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick from the hand sanitizers. But people who bought the recalled products should stop using them and contact their health providers if they experience any negative health effects that could be related to the products.

The company is recalling certain lots of the sanitizers sold in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

Ulta Beauty confirmed it has removed the recalled products from its stores and online.

Last year, the FDA issued warnings for more than 100 brands of hand sanitizers that might have contained methanol.

