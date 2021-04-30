President Biden said all schools in the U.S. should be able to open their doors for full-time, in-person learning by the fall.

“Based on the science and the CDC, they should probably all be open,” Mr. Biden said in an interview that aired Friday on NBC’s “Today” program. “There’s not overwhelming evidence that there’s much of a transmission among young people.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance earlier this year on reopening schools that said teachers didn’t necessarily have to be vaccinated for the coronavirus in order to reopen.

Mr. Biden urged all eligible Americans to get vaccinated in his address to a joint session of Congress this week.

“Everyone over the age of 16, everyone — is now eligible and can get vaccinated right away. So get vaccinated now,” he said.

The federal government has granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine for people ages 16 and older.

The emergency authorizations for use of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are for people ages 18 and older.

