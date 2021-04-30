The Justice Department will launch a four-month review of cybersecurity challenges facing the nation, a top official said Friday.



Speaking at the Munich Cyber Security Conference, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced the review, saying the United States has reached a “pivot point” on how it deals with cybersecurity threats.



“We are launching this week, under my direction, a review of how the department is looking at exactly this set of challenges,” Ms. Monaco said.



Ms. Monaco said the review will focus on what the Justice Department can do better and how it can better partner with other nations to address cybersecurity threats.



Digital currency, ransomware attacks, supply chain hacks, and cyber threats from China and Russia will be part of the review, according to Ms. Monaco.



“There is a great deal to do, and we are launching this review to make sure we are bringing all the tools we can to address it,” she said.

Ms. Monaco previously served as former President Obama’s national security advisor, where she was responsible for briefing him on threats facing the nation. She said in remarks that “more and more time” was spent updating Mr. Obama on cyber threats.

