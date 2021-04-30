Vice President Kamala Harris will be the keynote speaker for this year’s graduation ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy.

A White House official confirmed to The Washington Times that Ms. Harris would address the May 28 commencement in Annapolis.

This year’s graduation ceremony will be held in-person. But, because of health concerns from COVID-19, the number of guests in attendance will be limited, officials said.

The keynote speech in a graduation ceremony at one of the military academies — West Point, Annapolis or the Air Force Academy — is typically given by a sitting president, vice president or secretary of defense. Ms. Harris is the first woman to hold one of those positions.

President Biden gave the keynote speech at the U.S. Naval Academy in 2010 and 2015 while he was vice president.

