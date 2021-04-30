MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A man has been charged with raping a woman at knifepoint in a New Hampshire cemetery.

Police in Manchester responding to a report of an assault Thursday said a woman ran up to them and said she had been raped over a two-hour period, according to an affidavit. The woman was naked from the waist down and had blood on her hands and legs, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said the woman had called 911 on her cellphone, but it wasn’t clear whether police had responded to that call or another caller.

Police arrested Amuri Diole, 27, on three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of criminal threatening.

A judge ordered Diole jailed on preventative detention and granted his lawyer’s request for a May 17 evidentiary hearing “for the state and defense to present any corroborating evidence or lack thereof and the surrounding circumstances of the alleged assault.”

