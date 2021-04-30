Parents in Maryland are fundraising to throw their own prom celebrations after local high schools canceled the end-of-the-year dances because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least six high schools statewide pulled the plug on the formals, but parents are determined to use GoFundMe donations so students can “celebrate one last senior tradition and milestone,” said organizer Nina Regan.

“Their entire senior year has been virtual, until recently, and in return they have lost so many precious memories of their senior year,” Ms. Regan said on the virtual donation page for North County High School in Glen Burnie.

Thousands of dollars already have been donated to the six fundraisers. The money will be used to cover costs including venues, DJ services, decorations, photographers and food.

“We cannot allow these students to graduate high school without having ever experienced a prom night,” organizer Crystal Werner said on the virtual donation page for Atholton High School in Columbia.

Fundraisers also have been started for students at Walkersville High School in Walkersville; Wilde Lake High School in Columbia; Howard High School in Elkridge and South Hagerstown High School in Hagerstown.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.