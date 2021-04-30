Former Vice President Mike Pence slammed the “radical” first 100 days of the Biden administration in his first public speech since leaving office and hailed former President Trump despite his role in sparking the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that placed him in danger.

Speaking in South Carolina, a key 2024 primary state, Mr. Pence said “the most disturbing development of the last 100 days has been the Biden administration’s wholehearted embrace of the radical left’s all-encompassing, rapidly-escalating war on American traditional values.”

He said big-spending, liberal plans from President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will “derail” the progress he made working alongside Mr. Trump, which he described as the “greatest honor of my life.”

“In 48 months, the Trump-Pence administration achieved the lowest unemployment, highest household incomes, most energy production, most pro-American trade deals, most secure border & strongest military in American history,” Mr. Pence told the Palmetto Family Council.

He said the Biden agenda is a direct threat to conservative values, citing renewed funding for Planned Parenthood and authorization of “critical race theory” in federal agencies and public schools.

Mr. Pence also pledged to “cancel cancel-culture wherever it arises.”

The vice president also spoke in forward-looking terms, saying the Trump-Pence era outlined a roadmap for victory as the GOP eyes retaking the House in 2022 and whether a counter-option to Mr. Trump will emerge ahead of 2024.

“Our agenda is clear. It’s the agenda implemented in the Trump-Pence administration, built on a strong national defense, secure borders, free-market economics, America-first trade deals, conservative judges and upholding all of the God-given liberties enshrined in the Constitution,” Mr. Pence said.

Mr. Pence mostly has stayed out of the public eye since leaving office, even as Mr. Trump issues free-wheeling statements from his post-presidency office and sits for cable TV and radio interviews.

The vice president was reportedly hurt by Mr. Trump’s lack of concern for him as “MAGA” supporters raided the Capitol, fueled by Mr. Trump’s insistence the 2020 election was rigged against him.

Mr. Trump repeatedly railed against Mr. Pence after the November election, claiming he had the power to send the issue back to the states instead of presiding over the confirmation of Mr. Biden‘s victory.

Mr. Pence had to be whisked out of the chamber for his safety, as some rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence.”

