KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A northeastern Indiana man has been charged with attempted murder and four other counts following a pursuit through several counties and a gunfight with Fort Wayne police that left him hospitalized for four days.

Justin R. Weikel, 40, of LaOtto also was charged Friday in Noble County with aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm, drug possession and resisting law enforcement.

Weikel was arrested early on April 22 in Kendallville by Fort Wayne police SWAT team officers and transported to a hospital, police said. He was released from medical care four days later and detained on an outstanding Noble County warrant.

Indiana State Police say the incident last week began shortly after 11:30 p.m. on April 21 when Fort Wayne police tried to stop him for reckless driving. Weikel initially stopped but then sped off while the officer was walking up to his car.

The multi-agency pursuit lasting nearly 45 minutes wound through Allen, DeKalb and Noble counties before Weikel stopped about 12:15 a.m. on the south side of Kendallville, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, police said.

Weikel refused to exit his vehicle and began shooting at officers, who returned fire. When he continued shooting at officers, SWAT teams from state police and Fort Wayne police arrived and took him into custody.

