FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A 16-year-old has been charged with shooting a 69-year-old relative to death in North Carolina, according to authorities.

The teen was taken into custody on a first-degree murder charge Thursday in the slaying of Randy Michael King, Fayetteville police said.

The suspect, who is not being identified because he is underage, called 911 to report he had just shot a relative, officials said. Officers found King dead in an upstairs room with multiple gunshot wounds, news outlets reported.

The exact relationship between the two and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not given.

The teenager was being held at the Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Center.

