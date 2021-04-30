NEW YORK (AP) - A high school student shot outside a Brooklyn charter school has died, police said Friday.

Devonte Lewis, 17, of Canarsie, was shot in the torso and hand Thursday afternoon at Urban Dove Charter School in Midwood. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

School officials told the New York Daily News the unidentified gunmen were not enrolled in the school.

“Urban Dove has never experienced an act of violence such as this,” Jai Nanda, the school’s executive director, said. “This incident took place in the presence of our school staff and we are grateful no one else was injured.”

Police said no arrests have been made in the shooting.

