IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities on Friday identified the victim of a shooting death in Iowa City as 31-year-old Tommy Curry.

The Iowa City Police Department and the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office said a preliminary autopsy found Curry, of Iowa City, died from gunshot wounds. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Curry was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Iowa City on Wednesday night and was pronounced dead at an Iowa City hospital.

No information about possible suspects in the death has been released.

