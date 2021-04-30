SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield police found a man shot to death outside a home and arrested a suspect, but the local prosecutor is not yet filing criminal charges in the case.

Officers were called Thursday afternoon to the home for a report of a shooting and found Ryan King, 47, of Springfield, dead from a gunshot wound, Springfield police said in a news release.

Investigators identified the suspected shooter as a 24-year-old Long Lane man and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder. But police said following an initial review of the case, the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office decided no criminal charges would yet be filed in the case.

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson said Friday that the case is still under investigation, and that charges could be filed later.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

