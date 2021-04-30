SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Syracuse attackman Chase Scanlan was involved in what campus police called a “domestic incident” involving a woman before he was suspended indefinitely by the team, according to Syracuse.com.

The report indicates that Scanlan was not charged with a crime. Men’s lacrosse coach John Desko lifted the suspension on Monday and said it had been instituted for “violating team rules and expectations.” He declined to answer questions in a Zoom call Wednesday.

The domestic dispute that prompted the suspension occurred after Syracuse (6-4) lost 21-9 to North Carolina in the Carrier Dome on April 17, the Orange’s third loss in four games. The suspension was announced three days later.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said his office and Syracuse city police are investigating.

Scanlan, who leads the team with 24 goals, returned to practice this week but worked out alone with a member of the coaching staff after the team’s five captains threatened to walk out. The five met this week with Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack, who cited federal privacy laws in declining to comment.

“I thought it was a very good conversation, very cordial conversation, very substantive conversation,” Wildhack said Thursday in an interview on the ACC Network. “I have a lot of respect for those five guys. They’re good leaders.”

Scanlan, who transferred to Syracuse after one season at Loyola Maryland, did not travel with the team for Saturday’s game at No. 4 Notre Dame.

