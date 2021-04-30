The United States is restricting travel from India starting on Tuesday in light of the surge in coronavirus cases in the hard-hit country.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the new policy will take effect on Tuesday, May 4.

“The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the India,” Ms. Psaki said.

The new policy is expected to ban most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States if they have been in India within the last 14 days, Reuters reported earlier Friday.

President Biden has imposed or reimposed similar bans on people who have recently been in South Africa, Brazil, and more than two dozen countries in Europe.

Other countries have also enacted travel restrictions or bans on India, which is dealing with more than 350,000 cases per day.

The U.S. is sending oxygen cylinders, tests and masks to India to try to mitigate some of the recent outbreak.

