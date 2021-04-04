MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A 4-year-old boy has died in Tennessee after he was shot from inside a car carrying him and several adult males, police said.
Memphis police said on Twitter that the shooting occurred Saturday.
Police said a shot was fired from inside the car, striking the child. Further details of the shooting weren’t immediately released.
The boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
