MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A 4-year-old boy has died in Tennessee after he was shot from inside a car carrying him and several adult males, police said.

Memphis police said on Twitter that the shooting occurred Saturday.

Police said a shot was fired from inside the car, striking the child. Further details of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

The boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

