Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has become one of the most recognizable figures in Washington, but she’s falling flat on the effectiveness scale.

That is one of the findings from the Center for Effective Lawmaking recently released Legislative Effectiveness Scores (https://thelawmakers.org/methodology) for the 116th Congress, which showed that often the most vocal and well-known members of Congress aren’t known for getting things done.

The scores are based on 15 factors, including bills sponsored, how far the bills advanced, and how substantial their policy proposals were.

Ms. Ocascio-Cortez ranked as the 11th least effective Democrat in the study.

Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee finished last among Democrats.

On the Republican side, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio was the third least effective member of the House GOP. Rep. Kay Granger of Texas placed last.

Reps. Michael McCaul of Texas, Christopher Smith of New Jersey and John Katko of New York led the list of most effective GOP lawmakers.

Reps. Nita Lowey of New York, Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Carolyn B. Maloney led the list of the most effective Democratic lawmakers.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.