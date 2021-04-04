BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Buffalo, police said Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Sweeney Street on the city’s east side just after 6 p.m. Saturday, Buffalo police said.

The officers found a 23-year-old gunshot victim, who was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center and pronounced dead there. His name was not immediately released.

A 26-year-old man was was driven from the shooting scene to Buffalo General Medical Center in a private car, police said. The man was later transferred to ECMC and was in stable condition there Sunday, police said.

