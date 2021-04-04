HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) - Haverhill is planning to honor its veterans as well as city residents currently serving in the military this Memorial Day with banners throughout the downtown area.

The Hometown Heroes program is being led by the Haverhill Exchange Club with support from Veterans Services Officer Luis Santiago and the VFW and AmVets organizations.

“The banner program serves as a visual reminder of the sacrifice our hometown heroes past and present have and continue to make,” Exchange Club President Thea Tsagaris told The Eagle-Tribune.

The banners are made of vinyl and measure 2 feet by 4 feet. Each one includes the image of the person honored, their name and a brief biography.

“This endeavor should prove to be a tremendous source of pride and hope for all members of our community, especially at a time when we could all use a boost in morale,” Tsagaris said.

Banners cost $200 each and are limited in numbers. The deadline for ordering banners has been extended to April 8.

About 60 sponsorships have been received by the Exchange Club so far, including from local businesses, community organizations and even current military service members who wanted to sponsor another service member.

