Public sentiment about immigration is complex, particularly as the nation confronts the thousands of children now awaiting entry into the U.S., crowded into government facilities. An Economist/ YouGov poll offers insight.

“The influx of migrants — particularly unaccompanied minors — at the Southern border has created a new problem, and it’s one on which President Biden doesn’t fare especially well,” wrote Kathy Frankovic, a senior analyst for the pollster — which found that almost half of all Americans — 48% — now disapprove of the way Mr. Biden is dealing with immigration.

About a third — 35% — approve of his job performance. Partisan reactions are predictable: just 10% of Republicans and 28% of independents approve, along with 64% of Democrats.

And what about the children waiting at the border?

The poll also finds that 28% of U.S. adults overall say the young people should be “turned away” — an opinion shared by 49% of Republicans, a third of independents but only 9% of Democrats.

“For Republicans today, there may be no middle ground on immigration. On many questions, a large majority takes a strict approach to those who enter the United States illegally. Three in five Republicans (61%) would not allow illegal immigrants to remain in the United States but would make them leave,” Ms. Frankovic said.

The survey of 1,500 U.S. adults was conducted March 27-30.

GREG GUTFELD TAKES OVER LATE NIGHT

There’s a significant change in store for Fox News host Greg Gutfeld — who has drawn more viewers to his after-hours weekend show than his late night broadcast rivals on NBC, CBS and ABC, according to multiple Nielsen ratings reports.

Mr. Gutfeld will now appear on Fox News Channel five nights a week in a new program dubbed “Gutfeld!” — increasing the network’s original weekday programming to 21 hours per day. The change takes effect Monday.

“If you cannot tell the other late night shows apart, join the club. They’re as bland as string cheese and not nearly as appetizing. It’s the same jokes, the same assumptions, probably the same writers, all reading the same columns from the same hacks in The New York Times,” Mr. Gutfeld said in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

“So we aren’t going to be like them. If you want something different, from those who are not afraid to take a risk and call out hypocrisy on all sides, check out ‘Gutfeld!’ And if you don’t, no hard feelings — although I will hate you forever,” the always-ready host quipped.

The new show airs Monday to Friday at 11 p.m. Eastern. Mr. Gutfeld will continue to co-host “The Five” on Fox News as well as “The One with Greg Gutfeld,” a Fox News Audio podcast. Prior to joining the network in 2007, Mr. Gutfeld was the editor-in-chief of Men’s Health, Stuff and Maxim magazines.

FOR THE LEXICON

“DNCBS.”

This is a suggested name for CBS News courtesy of Twitchy.com following the network’s coverage of politics and elections in Georgia. The clever use of “DNC” here, of course, refers to the Democratic National Committee.

“We’ve seen our share of media hackery when it comes to helping the Left push lies about the Georgia voting law, but that hasn’t stopped people from President Biden on down from repeating the false narratives. However, a CBS News story took it to the next level by encouraging activism,” noted Twitchy.

The social media watchdog cited a CBS News tweet boosting a story which offered “three ways companies can help fight Georgia’s restrictive new voting law.”

Other chimed in.

“Its official! CBS News is registering as a Democrat SuperPAC,” tweeted former White House press secretary and current Newsmax host Sean Spicer.

“This ‘news’ story should be reported as an in-kind contribution to the DNC,” agreed Tim Murtaugh, communications director for former President Trump‘s reelection campaign and now a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation.

A LITTLE TOO HIGH

Marijuana legalization has it ups and downs. It can provide needed tax revenue or local “marijuana tourism” — but also up the potential for increased cases of driving under the influence, for example. The state of New York is a case to watch; a new Office of Cannabis Management is now up and running and ready to, uh, manage.

“After years of political wrangling and lobbying by advocacy groups, New York state has legalized cannabis for adult recreational use in a move that’s expected to shake up the industry, inspire other states to follow suit and help light a fire under the effort to reform the U.S.’s still-strict cannabis laws. However, some experts say the state’s 13% tax may be too high to compete with New York’s robust black market,” reports MarketWatch.

“The black market is the biggest challenge facing New York, as it is one of the most sophisticated in the country, and has included services such as home delivery for years,” Rob DiPisa — co-chairman of the Cannabis Law Group within the mid-Atlantic-based law firm Cole Schotz — told the news organization.

New Yorkers have in some cases had relationships with their dealers for years and now expect “a high level of convenience and personal service from the legalized cannabis business,” MarketWatch said.

POLL DU JOUR

• 67% of U.S. adults agree that “most politicians are corrupt”; 46% of French people, 45% of Britons and 29% of Germans also agree.

• 18% of U.S. adults agree that their nation’s political system needs “to be completely reformed”; 21% of French people, 14% of Britons and 4% of Germans agree.

• 47% of U.S. adults agree that their nation’s political system needs “major changes”; 47% of French people, 33% of Britons and 35% of Germans agree.

• 28% of U.S. adults agree that their political system needs “minor changes”; 25% of French people, 38% of Britons and 49% of Germans agree.

• 7% of U.S. adults agree that their political system “doesn’t need to be changed”; 6% of French people, 12% of Britons and 11% of Germans agree.

Source: A Pew Research Center global attitudes survey of 4,069 adults in the U.S., France, Britain and Germany, conducted from Nov. 10 to Dec. 23 and released March 31.

