The federal government is putting drugmaker Johnson & Johnson in charge of a Baltimore factory to avoid the type of mix-up that spoiled up to 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

In a weekend statement, J&J confirmed it is “assuming full responsibility” for the Bayview facility run by contractor Emergent BioSolutions, where workers conflated ingredients for the one-shot vaccine with AstraZeneca’s two-dose version.

“Specifically, the company is adding dedicated leaders for operations and quality, and significantly increasing the number of manufacturing, quality and technical operations personnel to work with the company specialists already at Emergent,” J&J said.

The move will allow J&J to focus on its vaccine while nudging aside AstraZeneca production at the Baltimore plant.

The AstraZeneca vaccine isn’t approved for use in the U.S. yet, while officials are banking on the J&J shots to speed up the vaccine campaign in the face of aggressive variants.

The vaccine rollout has been setting positive benchmarks — over 4 million shots were administered on Saturday alone — but the mixup in Baltimore was a black eye for the effort.

Prashant Yadav, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development, said having the 15 million doses likely would have moved up appointments for some people to a few weeks earlier “but it doesn’t impact the overall plan that much.”

“It is more than a blip but not a major setback,” said Mr. Yadav, who studies health care supply chains.

He said these kinds of mix-ups have happened in the past in pharmaceutical manufacturing but it is not common.

“Contract manufacturers routinely manufacture more than one similar product and we don’t see mix-ups happen frequently,” Mr. Yadav said.

J&J says it still plans to meet its goal of supplying 100 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of May.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.