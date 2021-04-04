BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) - Maine’s independent senator said he supports a proposal to change federal mandatory drug sentencing policies to allow more flexibility.

Sen. Angus King said the Smarter Sentencing Act would give federal judges authority to conduct individualized reviews to determine appropriate sentences for some nonviolent drug offenses. He said the country’s “one-size-fits-all” approach to sentencing has unfairly resulted in nonviolent offenders spending decades in prison.

The act has the support of a group of senators that includes mostly Democrats along with Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.

King said it’s “clearly past time to push this bill over the finish line as we continue our efforts to make sure punishments fit the crime.”

