BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - One woman died and five other people, including a 4-year-old, were shot at a Birmingham park Sunday evening as people gathered on Easter, police said.

The woman, 32, was pronounced dead inside a car at Patton Park, police Sgt. Rod Mauldin told reporters. The five other people who were shot - ages 21, 17, 16, 15 and 4 - went to hospitals and were stable. The names of the people shot were not immediately released.

The shooting stemmed from an altercation in the park where hundreds of people had gathered to celebrate Easter. Mauldin said the 32-year-old woman who was killed was an innocent bystander.

No suspects were in custody as of Sunday night. Police urged anyone with information to come forward.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.