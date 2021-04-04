RUTLAND, Maine (AP) - Multiple law enforcement units are investigating the death of a 19-year-old that was deemed suspicious.

Police said the body was discovered Saturday morning at a motel, and the Vermont State Police major crime and the narcotics units joined the Rutland Police Department in the investigation.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released. Police said the body was taken to the chief medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.