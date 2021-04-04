DENVER (AP) - A man was shot and killed in a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies near Interstate 25 south of Denver, authorities said.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday to a report of a man with a gun near an on ramp for the interstate along Happy Valley Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said a suspect died in the shooting, but did not specify who shot him.

The man’s identity was not immediately released and it was unknown if he fired at deputies.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting occurred about 25 miles south of downtown Denver in an area with numerous rural subdivisions.

Entrances to the interstate along Happy Valley Road were closed as investigators worked the scene.

