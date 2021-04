Former President Donald Trump on Sunday wished a Happy Easter to everyone — including “the Radical Left CRAZIES.”

“Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

Mr. Trump still insists the election was stolen away from him.

President Biden won the Electoral College vote by a 305 to 232 margin.

