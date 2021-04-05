BALTIMORE (AP) - The city solicitor of Baltimore has declined to tell The Baltimore Sun whether any city agencies have received a subpoena in the criminal tax investigation of Council President Nick Mosby and State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

The Sun also reported Monday that the city solicitor’s office has declined the newspaper’s requests for any such subpoena documents under the Maryland Public Information Act.

A federal investigation is underway into the finances of Baltimore’s top prosecutor and her husband. A grand jury subpoena has sought business records, including tax returns, bank and credit card statements and other financial documents.

City Solicitor Jim Shea had told The Sun last month that city agencies had not received a subpoena. Now, he won’t confirm or deny whether any Baltimore agency has been subpoenaed. Shea said he reviewed the law and determined that he should keep such matters confidential.

“The question put that issue on my radar, and I took a look at what the law is. One should not comment on that one way or the other,” he said.

