CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man over the weekend at a local motel.

The stabbing happened around midnight Sunday, when someone called 911 to report a person had been stabbed in a Residence Inn guest room, police said in a news release Monday.

Arriving officers and paramedics found a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed in his upper torso. The man, whose name was not immediately released, died at the scene, despite medics’ attempts to save his life, police said.

Two men at the scene of the stabbing were arrested, including Victoriano Dias-Barrera, 39, who was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and assault with a deadly weapon. The second man, 29-year-old Anthony Diaz, was arrested on a Texas warrant charging him with murder in a separate case in that state, police said.

Investigators believe several people were in the room at the time of the stabbing. An initial investigation indicates that the victim and suspect, who knew each other, argued before the stabbing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.