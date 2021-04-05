Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas warned Monday that a day of reckoning looms for social-media companies.

The conservative associate lamented social-media companies’ regulation of free speech “at any time for any or no reason” in a dissenting opinion of a Supreme Court dismissal of a case over former President Donald Trump’s ability to block people on Twitter.

“As Twitter made clear, the right to cut off speech lies most powerfully in the hands of private digital platforms,” wrote Justice Thomas. “The extent to which that power matters for purposes of the First Amendment and the extent to which that power could lawfully be modified raise interesting and important questions.”

The George H.W. Bush appointee said digital platforms provide for “unprecedented amounts of speech,” but the control over that speech is “concentrated” in the hands of private companies.

“We will soon have no choice but to address how our legal doctrines apply to highly concentrated, privately owned information infrastructure such as digital platforms,” Justice Thomas wrote.

The high court vacated a ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that sided with people who sued Mr. Trump when he was president, alleging a First Amendment violation when he blocked them from interacting with his account on Twitter.

The appeals court reasoned that Mr. Trump was a government official and his account was a public forum — not under his private control — so critics should be able to view and interact with his account.

The high court ultimately dismissed the challenge, because Mr. Trump left office on Jan. 20.

But Justice Thomas said the 2nd Circuit ruling was at odds with Twitter’s total control over discourse — even barring Mr. Trump from the platforms altogether.

“It seems rather odd to say that something is a government forum when a private company has unrestricted authority to do away with it,” Justice Thomas wrote. “The disparity between Twitter’s control and Mr. Trump’s control is stark, to say the least. Mr. Trump blocked several people from interacting with his messages. Twitter barred Mr. Trump not only from interacting with a few users, but removed him from the entire platform.”

He said, “Today’s digital platforms provide avenues for historically unprecedented amounts of speech, including speech by government actors.”

Courts have generally held government officials in violation of First Amendment rights when the government controls the space. But that doesn’t appear to be the issue with social media companies, Justice Thomas wrote.

He noted Twitter has absolute power to block anyone at any time, and suggested social media companies may need to be treated differently in the future, requiring them to serve everyone.

He said legislators could pass legislation requiring social media companies to abide by public accommodation laws, and he referenced telegraphs, which were “bound to serve all customers alike, without discrimination.”

Congress has afforded social-media platforms protection from civil liabilities under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, giving the companies immunity from being sued simply for publishing information of third parties.

Justice Thomas, though, said Congress hasn’t “imposed responsibilities, like nondiscrimination, that would matter here.”

“If part of the problem is private, concentrated control over online content and platforms available to the public, then part of the solution may be found in doctrines that limit the right of a private company to exclude,” Justice Thomas wrote.

Twitter suspended Mr. Trump from the platform indefinitely in January after the attack on the Capitol Jan. 6. At the time, he had more than 88 million followers.

Republican lawmakers have often threatened to remove legal liability protections from social media companies, saying they silence conservatives.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, Georgia Republican, was targeted by Twitter on Easter Sunday. She said the company said it accidentally suspended her when she posted “He is risen.”

“Everyone knows that’s a LIE, and it was no mistake. Curious if Twitter has ever suspended @LouisFarrakhan by mistake? Or any of his followers that want to kill police?” she said, referencing the controversial Nation of Islam activist.

