DEMING, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say two young sisters in Deming who were the subject of an Amber Alert have been found safe.

Deming police said Sunday that 3-year-old Abri Lujan and 4-year-old Adelina Lujan were found unharmed hours after going missing. Their father, Jose Luis Lujan, is accused of abducting them and threatening to injure them.

Police said the girls were last seen earlier in the day around 2 a.m.

No other details were released.

It was not immediately known what charges Jose Lujan will face.

