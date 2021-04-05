MILWAUKEE (AP) - A former Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy accused of driving through a red light and causing a crash that killed a man was sentenced Monday to six months in jail and two years of probation.

Joel Streicher, of Milwaukee, told investigators he looked at his squad car computer before he collided with a pickup driven by 47-year-old Ceasar Stinson in January 2020. Streicher was on duty at the time of the crash.

Stinson was a lobbyist for Milwaukee Public Schools. He died at the scene, and a woman who was a passenger in his pickup was injured. The complaint said Streicher did not brake and was in the right-turn lane instead of the proper center lane for crossing the intersection.

Streicher was charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, punishable by up to five years in prison and five years of probation. He resigned in October and pleaded guilty in January.

Streicher said during sentencing that he is “beyond sorry” and the crash haunts him every day. He said Stinson was “an incredible person” and was loved by his family, friends and community.

“He did not deserve to have his life end the way that it did,” Streicher said.

