The Easter bunny crashed the White House press briefing Monday to dole out chocolates to reporters after COVID-19 prevented the administration from holding a big, family-friendly Easter Egg Roll.

“We’ll do a big one next year but we still wanted to have a visitor and some special commemorative Easter eggs for all of you from the president and the first lady,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The bunny danced and waved near the podium in a purple dress and COVID-19 mask, despite already donning a big costume head.

“The bunny is wearing a mask — use every opportunity,” Ms. Psaki said.

Asked if the bunny would take questions, Ms. Psaki said: “Not today, but we’ll invite the bunny back for a future briefing.”

A CNN reporter asked if it was the same Easter-bunny suit that former President Donald Trump’s first press secretary, Sean Spicer, wore as a press aide one year during the George W. Bush administration.

“It does not look similar. We’ll have to fact-check that for you. Different eyelashes,” Ms. Psaki said.

The White House later clarified there are two bunny costumes and there are, indeed, longer eyelashes on the version worn by Monday’s visitor than the one Mr. Spicer wore.

