Elizabeth Davis, president of the Washington Teachers’ Union, died in a car crash over the weekend.

Ms. Davis, 70, worked as a teacher in the D.C. Public Schools system for more than 40 years and served as the leader of the union since 2013. She was killed in a two-car crash in Prince George’s County on Easter Sunday, according to a union spokesperson.

The union, which represents more than 5,000 teachers in the District, said in an email Monday that Ms. Davis “has been at the forefront of public education advocacy and reform.”

“We are confident that her legacy will continue to shape the [union] as well as education across the District,” the union said.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, at-large Democrat, expressed his condolences in a statement Monday.

“Liz worked extremely hard to represent the working men and women of DC schools,” Mr. Mendelson said. “Indeed, she was a fierce advocate. Her advocacy and zeal for excellence in education will be missed.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser held a moment of silence for Ms. Davis at the start of her press briefing on Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.