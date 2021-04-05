RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Four men have been charged with conspiracy in connection with alleged dog fighting operations, according to federal prosecutors in Virginia.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Richmond said Carlos L. Harvey of King George; Chester A. Moody Jr. of Glenn Dale, Maryland; Emmanuel A. Powe Sr. of Frederick, Maryland; and Odell S. Anderson Sr. of Washington, D.C., were named in documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Friday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday. No ages or court dates were immediately available.

Anderson was also charged with bringing someone under age to a dog fight.

According to prosecutors, the alleged co-conspirators maintained property and equipment to house and train “pit bull-type dogs” for use in dog fights, and also allegedly arranged for fights and taking dogs to fights. The offenses were alleged to have occurred from 2015 through 2018.

According to prosecutors, the allegations stretch back to 2013 and include the arranging of dog fights in 2015, 2016 and 2017, including one in King George on April 3, 2017. The defendants allegedly met in the parking lot of the Walmart in King George and traveled from there to the home of one of Harvey’s relatives where the fight was held, prosecutors said.

