COMPTON, Calif. (AP) - Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another in Compton.

Deputies responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon around 10 p.m. Sunday found both men with apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital. There’s no information about that victim’s condition.

