COMPTON, Calif. (AP) - Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another in Compton.
Deputies responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon around 10 p.m. Sunday found both men with apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital. There’s no information about that victim’s condition.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.