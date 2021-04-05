After MLB commissioner Rob Manfred pulled the All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia’s new voting bill, Marco Rubio wants to know if the commissioner plans to drop his membership at Georgia’s Augusta National Golf Club.

The Florida senator, pointing out that the league still has business relationships with China and Cuba, accuses Mr. Manfred and the MLB of hypocrisy.

“Taking the All-Star game out of Georgia is an easy way to signal virtues without significant financial fallout. But speaking out against the Chinese Communist Party would involve a significant loss of revenue and being closed out of a lucrative market.” Rubio wrote in a letter to the commissioner. “I am under no illusion that Major League Baseball will sacrifice business revenue on behalf of its alleged corporate values. Similarly, I am under no illusion you intend to resign as a member from Augusta National Golf Club. To do so would require a personal sacrifice, as opposed to the woke corporate virtue signaling of moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta.”

Rubio wrote that MLB’s decision to pull the game from Atlanta would have a negative impact on “small and minority-owned businesses in and around Atlanta.”

The Braves released a similar statement after the game was pulled from Truist Park.

“The Braves organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we had hoped our city could use this event as a platform to enhance the discussion,” the statement read. “Our city has always been known as a uniter in divided times and we will miss the opportunity to address issues that are important to our community.

“Unfortunately, businesses, employees and fans in Georgia are the victims of this decision.”

MLB said the decision was made after discussions with clubs and past and present players. The Republican-backed voting bill adds more strict ID requirements for absentee ballots, reduces the number of drop boxes for ballots and prohibits political activists and candidates from distributing food and drink to in-line electors, attempting to quell any influence in the ballot booth.

“In the end, as a citizen of a free nation you, and Major League Baseball, have the right to speak out against laws in the U.S. you disagree with, even if it is on the basis of false information,” Rubio’s letter read. “What would be truly bold, however, is if you would speak out on behalf of the voiceless who face arbitrary imprisonment, forced sterilization, coerced abortions, rape, and other horrific acts at the hands of one of your business partners. I am under no illusion that Major League Baseball will sacrifice business revenue on behalf of its alleged corporate values.”

Rubio, Florida Republican, capped his letter by asking Manfred if he’s intending to resign his membership to Augusta National Golf Club.

“To do so would require a personal sacrifice,” Rubio wrote, “as opposed to the woke corporate virtue signaling of moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta.”

At least one advocacy group, the National Black Justice Coalition, has called on the PGA to relocate the Masters, which begins pre-tournament events today. The players tee up Thursday.

The exclusive, famously private Augusta golf club has only 300 members, including Mr. Manfred, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The state’s Election Integrity Act of 2021 expands voting hours but also requires identification for absentee voting; bars handing out food and drinks for voters within 150 feet of polling places, and bans the mobile-voting buses used during last year’s pandemic.

Both China and Cuba are one-party states where national candidates are pre-selected by the party, and neither nation holds free elections, according to Freedom House.

