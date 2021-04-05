Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has invited Vice President Kamala Harris to take a tour of the border this month, saying she needs to get a first-hand look at the situation she’s been put in charge of solving.

Ms. Harris has laughed off suggestions that she or President Biden need to see the border up close, but Mr. Brnovich said it’s a requirement if they want to come up with policies to deal with the surge of people coming across, and the opportunities it’s creating for crime and mayhem.

“As Border Patrol agents are busy apprehending large groups of aliens, cartels are simultaneously driving dangerous truckloads of drugs across different parts of the border,” he wrote.

He also pointed to criminals who are slipping by, and even some who are caught but aren’t being deported.

Mr. Brnovich pointed to Ms. Harris’s comments nearly a decade when, as California attorney general, she said “you have to see and smell and feel the circumstances of people to really understand them.”

“With that in mind, I formally invite you to join me for a tour of the southwest border in Arizona later this month,” he wrote.

Mr. Brnovich is currently suing the Biden administration over its deportation policies, which have put severe limits on who can be targeted for arrest or ouster.

President Biden last month tapped Ms. Harris to lead efforts to solve the border surge by negotiating with Central American countries. But the White House says Ms. Harris is not in charge of the situation at the border itself.

