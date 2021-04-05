BALTIMORE (AP) - A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence after a crash in which an MDTA officer was seriously injured, officials said Monday.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police said in a news release that an MDTA police officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on southbound Interstate 95 near Exit 50 early Sunday morning. Police say that as the officer spoke with the occupants of the stopped vehicle, a sedan driven by Rodney I. Berger, 28, of Woodlawn, struck both the officer and the stopped vehicle.

The MDTA officer was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. Neither Berger nor the occupants of the other vehicle were injured, according to the news release.

MDTA police officers took Berger into custody and said he faces additional charges. His status couldn’t be determined on Monday because no online records were available.

