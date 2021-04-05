SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after an Easter car crash that killed her mother and seriously injured her father, police said.

The crash happened at 6 p.m. Sunday in the town of Southport in the southern tier, state police said. Cheryl Picarazzi, 32, of Pine City, N.Y., was driving when she failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, hitting several trees, police said.

Picarazzi’s father, Robert Perry, 69, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Her mother, Karen Lamb, 58, who was in the back seat, was taken to a different hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Perry was wearing a seat belt but Lamb was not.

Picarazzi was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, state police said. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney who could comment.

