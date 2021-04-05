BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) - Police in the St. Louis suburb of Berkeley are investigating after finding a man fatally shot.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday, and responding officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Berkeley police said in a news release.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

Berkeley police have asked for help from the St. Louis County Police Department, and the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading a homicide investigation into the shooting death. No arrests had been reported by Monday morning.

