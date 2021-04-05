Military families are facing high levels of food insecurity, a problem that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from a national anti-hunger organization.

The just-released “Hungry in the Military: Food Insecurities Among Military Families in the U.S.,” was prepared by MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger. The group says it fights to end hunger in the U.S. among people of all faiths and backgrounds.

“Congress has paid lip service to supporting our troops, while consistently failing our service members by doing next to nothing to ensure that the members of our military who sacrifice to keep us safe can feed themselves and their families,” said Abby J. Leibman, president of MAZON and co-author of the report.

Part of the widespread problem stems from what MAZON called a “procedural barrier to assistance” for military families. Service members’ housing allowance is counted as revenue in determining their eligibility for food subsidy programs.

Junior enlisted military members are supporting families at higher rates than in the past. The MAZON report contends the Pentagon has not adequately adjusted base salary levels to reflect the modern military force.

“It is a persistent problem that is deliberately obfuscated and doesn’t receive nearly the attention it deserves,” Ms. Leibman said.

In the past year, COVID-19 also has worsened the issue for military families. Even before the pandemic struck, the unemployment rate for military spouses was 24 percent, far above the national average. Spouses also face other financial challenges such as frequent moves and finding affordable childcare, the authors noted.

MAZON is pushing for President Biden to boost military family allowances in the upcoming FY 2022 budget, building on a provision in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act. Also, they are asking the administration to ensure military housing allowance doesn’t count as income to determine eligibility for federal nutrition safety net programs.

Several members of Congress have introduced a bill to create a “basic need” allowance for low-income service members and their families.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a light on the issue of food insecurity,” said Rep. Don Young, Alaska Republican. “… Every year, we spend billions to make sure that our nation’s service members are trained and equipped to defend our country. But all too often, we forget about their very real needs at home.”

