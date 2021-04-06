SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities in New Mexico have launched a search for a person or people responsible for a fatal shooting that killed a man and injured another at a Santa Fe commuter train station this week.

The Santa Fe Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired on Monday around 3:45 p.m. at the South Capitol Rail Runner station near several state government building complexes.

The department said one man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

Police had not released the names of either of the men involved.

Police Capt. Anthony Tapia said the agency still had no suspects but was continuing to investigate.

Augusta Meyers, a spokesperson for the Rio Metro Regional Transit District, which oversees the Rail Runner Express commuter train, said the shooting occurred on the northern end of the South Capitol Station’s platform, not in one of the train cars.

“We have never had any violence of this magnitude at any of our platforms,” she said. “It’s disconcerting, but it appears to be an isolated incident that, thankfully, did not originate on the train or have anything to do with the train itself.”

Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokesperson for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, told The Santa Fe New Mexican that no state employees who work at neighboring buildings were affected, as far as she knew.

“Any incidence of gun violence is of course deeply troubling and saddening,” she said. “We haven’t heard of any state employees being affected - most state workers in those buildings are still working remotely - but we’ll keep in touch with the Santa Fe police as needed.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.