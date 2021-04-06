VALLEY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama law enforcement are looking for a thief or thieves who stole seven new vehicles from an auto dealership.

Valley Police Maj. Mike Reynolds said officers were called Monday to King Ford Auto dealership in Valley about a burglary.

Employees arriving found the business had been broken into and seven vehicles were missing from the lot. The vehicles were valued at more than $400,000, al.com reported.

According to police, the stolen vehicles include a 2021 Dodge Charger SX, a 2021 Dodge Charger, four Ford F250 4x4′s, and a Dodge Ram Laramie 3500.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-7522 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.

