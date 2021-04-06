SAN DIEGO (AP) - Federal authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man charged with killing a woman he was dating five years ago in San Diego.

U.S. Marshals said Monday that Raymond “RJ” McLeod has been added to the agency’s 15 Most Wanted list, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

San Diego prosecutors have charged McLeod with murder in the 2016 death of Krystal Mitchell, a 30-year-old mother of two.

McLeod was last seen four years ago in Guatemala and the international manhunt for the 37-year-old has been featured on true-crime TV shows, the newspaper said.

McLeod and Mitchell lived in Phoenix but were visiting a friend in San Diego at the time of the killing. The friend found Mitchell dead in his guest room amid signs of a struggle on June 10, 2016, prosecutors said.

Mitchell’s mother, a former police officer, said she was hopeful about the decision to add McLeod to the Marshals list of 15 most wanted fugitives.

“Going top 15 means that the case is not going to fall to the bottom and be buried,” Josephine Funes Wentzel said Monday.

