BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama have identified two people who were killed when gunfire broke out at a large family Easter gathering over the weekend.

Kendrick Felix Morrisette, 22, and Kamisha Malea Davis, 27, were fatally shot Sunday night at a holiday celebration in Bessemer, according to police and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons told news outlets that the agency was called to a home at around 7:30 p.m. where shots were fired as an easter event was taking place. Morrisette was pronounced dead at the scene, and Davis was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Authorities have not named any suspects or said what may have preceded the shooting.

Investigators said several people have been interviewed and are cooperating with investigators.

